Buy, Sell Or Hold PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) At $12.57?

In recent trading session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.57 trading at -$0.19 or -1.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.17B. That most recent trading price of PAGS’s stock is at a discount of -4.93% from its 52-week high price of $13.19 and is indicating a premium of 44.87% from its 52-week low price of $6.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.49%, in the last five days PAGS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $12.57 price level, adding 3.53% to its value on the day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s shares saw a change of 0.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.32% in past 5-day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) showed a performance of 9.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.35 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PagSeguro Digital Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.13% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.36% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.08%.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.94% institutions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PAGS for having 28.84 million shares of worth $272.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 24.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $231.93 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.7 million shares of worth $114.05 million or 6.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.49 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $107.83 million in the company or a holder of 4.54% of company’s stock.