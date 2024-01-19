Buy, Sell Or Hold Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) At $0.41?

In last trading session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw 7.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.11 or -21.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.80M. That closing price of LICY’s stock is at a discount of -1504.88% from its 52-week high price of $6.58 and is indicating a discount of -21.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -21.79%, in the last five days LICY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 29.03% to its value on the day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of -30.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.67% in past 5-day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) showed a performance of -41.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.79 million shares which calculate 3.14 days to cover the short interests.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.50% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.79 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 28 and February 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.