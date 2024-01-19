Buy, Sell Or Hold Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) At $0.27?

In last trading session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw 3.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 13.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.0 or -1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.40M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -2859.26% from its 52-week high price of $7.99 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.55%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 50.91% to its value on the day. Genius Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -59.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -51.64% in past 5-day. Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of -64.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genius Group Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.38% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.01% institutions for Genius Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at GNS for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73535.0.