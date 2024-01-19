Buy, Sell Or Hold Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) At $0.24?

In last trading session, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw 6.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at -$0.03 or -9.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.83M. That closing price of GMDA’s stock is at a discount of -945.83% from its 52-week high price of $2.51 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.50%, in the last five days GMDA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 21.05% to its value on the day. Gamida Cell Ltd’s shares saw a change of -41.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.46% in past 5-day. Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) showed a performance of -23.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.66 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gamida Cell Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.77% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 51.90% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.78% during past 5 years.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.85% institutions for Gamida Cell Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GMDA for having 8.55 million shares of worth $16.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Meitav Investment House Ltd., which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.05 million.

On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.21 million shares of worth $2.61 million or 1.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.17 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of company’s stock.