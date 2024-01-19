Buy, Sell Or Hold Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) At $8.94?

In last trading session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.94 trading at -$0.8 or -8.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $647.35M. That closing price of FUSN’s stock is at a discount of -16.67% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 74.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 740.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.21%, in the last five days FUSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $8.94 price level, adding 10.24% to its value on the day. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.14% in past 5-day. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) showed a performance of 70.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.54 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 118.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.00% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.20% in the current quarter and calculating 24.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $410k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $140k and $28k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 192.90% while estimating it to be -28.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -118.51% during past 5 years.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.40% institutions for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at FUSN for having 10.63 million shares of worth $49.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 5.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.62 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.51 million shares of worth $8.16 million or 3.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.02 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.