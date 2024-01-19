Buy, Sell Or Hold Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) At $2.15?

In last trading session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw 11.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at -$0.42 or -16.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $244.50M. That closing price of ESPR’s stock is at a discount of -232.09% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a premium of 67.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.34%, in the last five days ESPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 35.63% to its value on the day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.82% in past 5-day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) showed a performance of 18.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.92 million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.48% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.20% in the current quarter and calculating 91.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.63 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $18.82 million and $24.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.10% while estimating it to be 240.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.80% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.90%.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.04% institutions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at ESPR for having 13.14 million shares of worth $18.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 9.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.78 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.06 million shares of worth $5.64 million or 3.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.0 million in the company or a holder of 3.36% of company’s stock.