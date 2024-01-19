Buy, Sell Or Hold Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) At $125.89?

In recent trading session, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $125.89 trading at -$1.56 or -1.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.64B. That most recent trading price of DXCM’s stock is at a discount of -10.85% from its 52-week high price of $139.55 and is indicating a premium of 40.62% from its 52-week low price of $74.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days DXCM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $125.89 price level, adding 3.16% to its value on the day. Dexcom Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.36% in past 5-day. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) showed a performance of 2.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.41 million shares which calculate 6.32 days to cover the short interests.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dexcom Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.52% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 64.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.01 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $923.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $815.2 million and $720.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.10% while estimating it to be 28.10% for the next quarter.

DXCM Dividends

Dexcom Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.