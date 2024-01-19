Buy, Sell Or Hold Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) At $1.39?

In last trading session, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw 7.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.02 or -1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $267.91M. That closing price of BLUE’s stock is at a discount of -400.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.95 and is indicating a premium of 9.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.42%, in the last five days BLUE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 7.95% to its value on the day. Bluebird bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.72% in past 5-day. Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) showed a performance of -57.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.09 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bluebird bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.27% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -271.10% in the current quarter and calculating -342.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,045.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.47 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $62k and $2.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28,077.40% while estimating it to be 769.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.14% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.80%.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.