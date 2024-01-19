Buy, Sell Or Hold Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) At $10.79?

In last trading session, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) saw 6.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.79 trading at -$0.38 or -3.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $579.75M. That closing price of ALT’s stock is at a discount of -47.82% from its 52-week high price of $15.95 and is indicating a premium of 80.63% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.40%, in the last five days ALT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $10.79 price level, adding 13.96% to its value on the day. Altimmune Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.43% in past 5-day. Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) showed a performance of 40.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.44 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altimmune Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 237.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.99% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.82% during past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.50% institutions for Altimmune Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALT for having 3.66 million shares of worth $12.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.21 million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $7.05 million or 3.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.71 million in the company or a holder of 3.07% of company’s stock.