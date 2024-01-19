Buy, Sell Or Hold Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) At $0.14?

In last trading session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.01 or 5.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.06M. That closing price of TCRT’s stock is at a discount of -507.14% from its 52-week high price of $0.85 and is indicating a premium of 71.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.29%, in the last five days TCRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 22.22% to its value on the day. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 94.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.41% in past 5-day. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) showed a performance of 201.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.02 million shares which calculate 3.56 days to cover the short interests.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.65% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.99% during past 5 years.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.17% institutions for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TCRT for having 15.64 million shares of worth $7.98 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Msd Partners, L.p., which was holding about 15.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.82 million shares of worth $2.97 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.