Buy, Sell Or Hold Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) At $0.70?

In last trading session, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw 4.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.70 trading at $0.07 or 10.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.74M. That closing price of AKTS’s stock is at a discount of -607.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.95 and is indicating a premium of 34.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 635.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.57%, in the last five days AKTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $0.70 price level, adding 28.57% to its value on the day. Akoustis Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.58% in past 5-day. Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) showed a performance of -9.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.25 million shares which calculate 9.12 days to cover the short interests.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akoustis Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.18% while that of industry is -5.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.30% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.99 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.80% during past 5 years.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 05 and February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.60% institutions for Akoustis Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.79 million shares of worth $15.22 million or 6.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.88 million in the company or a holder of 5.16% of company’s stock.