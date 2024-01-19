Buy, Sell Or Hold Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) At $0.17?

In last trading session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) saw 16.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.05 or -22.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.54M. That closing price of MIMO’s stock is at a discount of -864.71% from its 52-week high price of $1.64 and is indicating a premium of 58.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -22.73%, in the last five days MIMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 59.91% to its value on the day. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 88.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 113.57% in past 5-day. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) showed a performance of 71.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.72% institutions for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Oak Management Corp is the top institutional holder at MIMO for having 28.64 million shares of worth $4.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 38.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, which was holding about 12.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $0.1 million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $65526.0 in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.