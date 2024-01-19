Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.87?

In last trading session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at -$0.13 or -12.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.47M. That closing price of BNED’s stock is at a discount of -189.66% from its 52-week high price of $2.52 and is indicating a premium of 13.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 870.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.57%, in the last five days BNED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 33.33% to its value on the day. Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s shares saw a change of -41.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.52% in past 5-day. Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) showed a performance of -32.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 102.10% in the current quarter and calculating 45.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $446.73 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $252.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.50% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.74% institutions for Barnes & Noble Education Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BNED for having 5.15 million shares of worth $6.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $1.51 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.