Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.80?

In last trading session, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) saw 2.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.09 or -10.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.26M. That closing price of AULT’s stock is at a discount of -103463.75% from its 52-week high price of $828.51 and is indicating a discount of -5.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 732.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.50%, in the last five days AULT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 76.11% to its value on the day. Ault Alliance Inc’s shares saw a change of -65.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -56.53% in past 5-day. Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) showed a performance of -60.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 74.66% during past 5 years.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.17% institutions for Ault Alliance Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AULT for having 44619.0 shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5666.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29179.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27340.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16916.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $87117.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.