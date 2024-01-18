Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $34.93?

In last trading session, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) saw 4.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.93 trading at -$1.2 or -3.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.21B. That closing price of YUMC’s stock is at a discount of -85.23% from its 52-week high price of $64.70 and is indicating a discount of -2.52% from its 52-week low price of $35.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.32%, in the last five days YUMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/10/24 when the stock touched $34.93 price level, adding 10.41% to its value on the day. Yum China Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.80% in past 5-day. Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) showed a performance of -13.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.65 million shares which calculate 2.55 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yum China Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.10% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -2.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.41 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.22 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.09 billion and $2.77 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.20% while estimating it to be 16.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.22% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.79%.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.34% institutions for Yum China Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YUMC for having 30.43 million shares of worth $1.06 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 7.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $744.84 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.88 million shares of worth $764.32 million or 5.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.52 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $192.76 million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.