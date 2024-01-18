Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $20.49?

In recent trading session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.49 trading at -$1.82 or -8.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.08B. That most recent trading price of VRDN’s stock is at a discount of -90.34% from its 52-week high price of $39.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.66% from its 52-week low price of $10.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 906.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.18%, in the last five days VRDN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $20.49 price level, adding 13.54% to its value on the day. Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.00% in past 5-day. Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) showed a performance of 6.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.65 million shares which calculate 8.78 days to cover the short interests.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viridian Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.20% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.50% in the current quarter and calculating 40.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -78.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $160k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $105k and $110k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.40% while estimating it to be -81.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.85% during past 5 years.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.28% institutions for Viridian Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VRDN for having 3.12 million shares of worth $74.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, which was holding about 3.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.34 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.06 million shares of worth $37.36 million or 4.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.8 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.