Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $206.97?

In recent trading session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $206.97 trading at $8.29 or 4.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.31B. That most recent trading price of SPOT’s stock is at a premium of 1.42% from its 52-week high price of $204.03 and is indicating a premium of 56.06% from its 52-week low price of $90.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.17%, in the last five days SPOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $206.97 price level, adding 1.39% to its value on the day. Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares saw a change of 10.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.17% in past 5-day. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) showed a performance of 7.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.68 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spotify Technology S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.86% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.93% during past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.