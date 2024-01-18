Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $65.24?

In recent trading session, Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.24 trading at $0.93 or 1.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.59B. That most recent trading price of STNG’s stock is at a discount of -2.59% from its 52-week high price of $66.93 and is indicating a premium of 38.17% from its 52-week low price of $40.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.45%, in the last five days STNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $65.24 price level, adding 2.19% to its value on the day. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.18% in past 5-day. Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) showed a performance of 11.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.5 million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scorpio Tankers Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 54.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.27% while that of industry is -9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.10% in the current quarter and calculating -16.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $337.52 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $311.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $493.72 million and $384.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -31.60% while estimating it to be -18.90% for the next quarter.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.72% institutions for Scorpio Tankers Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at STNG for having 3.77 million shares of worth $178.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $144.34 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $60.75 million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $46.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.