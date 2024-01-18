Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE:SSL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.44?

In recent trading session, Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE:SSL) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.44 trading at -$0.18 or -2.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.30B. That most recent trading price of SSL’s stock is at a discount of -121.56% from its 52-week high price of $18.70 and is indicating a discount of -0.83% from its 52-week low price of $8.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 501.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE:SSL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.09%, in the last five days SSL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $8.44 price level, adding 11.9% to its value on the day. Sasol Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -15.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.86% in past 5-day. Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE:SSL) showed a performance of -9.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.35 million shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.

Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sasol Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.05% while that of industry is -13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.59% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.90%.

SSL Dividends

Sasol Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.