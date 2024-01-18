RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $85.05?

In last trading session, RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) saw 7.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $85.05 trading at -$0.45 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.29B. That closing price of RTX’s stock is at a discount of -23.35% from its 52-week high price of $104.91 and is indicating a premium of 19.39% from its 52-week low price of $68.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.53%, in the last five days RTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $85.05 price level, adding 2.03% to its value on the day. RTX Corp’s shares saw a change of 1.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.87% in past 5-day. RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) showed a performance of 3.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.82 million shares which calculate 8.42 days to cover the short interests.

RTX Corp (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RTX Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.60% while that of industry is 7.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.29% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.17%.

RTX Dividends

RTX Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.02% institutions for RTX Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at RTX for having 125.3 million shares of worth $12.27 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 124.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.18 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 45.58 million shares of worth $4.47 billion or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.41 billion in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.