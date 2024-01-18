On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $27.70?

In last trading session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw 5.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.70 trading at -$0.28 or -1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.81B. That closing price of ONON’s stock is at a discount of -33.86% from its 52-week high price of $37.08 and is indicating a premium of 28.16% from its 52-week low price of $19.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.00%, in the last five days ONON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $27.70 price level, adding 4.78% to its value on the day. On Holding AG’s shares saw a change of 2.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.62% in past 5-day. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) showed a performance of -9.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.55 million shares which calculate 5.42 days to cover the short interests.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that On Holding AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.21% while that of industry is -18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.78% institutions for On Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONON for having 28.28 million shares of worth $933.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, which was holding about 7.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $241.97 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.22 million shares of worth $236.85 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.91 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $141.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.