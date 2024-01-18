Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $67.50?

In last trading session, Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) saw 3.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.50 trading at $4.59 or 7.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.11B. That closing price of NTRA’s stock is at a discount of -0.89% from its 52-week high price of $68.10 and is indicating a premium of 45.33% from its 52-week low price of $36.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.30%, in the last five days NTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $67.50 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Natera Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.12% in past 5-day. Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) showed a performance of 12.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.48 million shares which calculate 4.41 days to cover the short interests.

Natera Inc (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Natera Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.16% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.00% in the current quarter and calculating 39.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280.75 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $298.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $217.25 million and $227.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.20% while estimating it to be 31.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.55% during past 5 years.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.46% institutions for Natera Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NTRA for having 10.44 million shares of worth $508.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $356.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.43 million shares of worth $166.88 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $136.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.