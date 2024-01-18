MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $21.27?

In recent trading session, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.27 trading at $0.27 or 1.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.72B. That most recent trading price of MNSO’s stock is at a discount of -40.67% from its 52-week high price of $29.92 and is indicating a premium of 35.87% from its 52-week low price of $13.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.29%, in the last five days MNSO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $21.27 price level, adding 8.32% to its value on the day. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 4.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.14% in past 5-day. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) showed a performance of 11.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.03 million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52.90% in the current quarter and calculating 19.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $515.73 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $511.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.70%.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.60% institutions for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at MNSO for having 13.76 million shares of worth $233.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 6.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.39 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $25.19 million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $24.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.