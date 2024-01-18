Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Drops -1.04%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.81 trading at -$0.04 or -1.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.27M. That most recent trading price of LPCN’s stock is at a discount of -171.13% from its 52-week high price of $10.33 and is indicating a premium of 39.37% from its 52-week low price of $2.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13310.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.04%, in the last five days LPCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $3.81 price level, adding 13.21% to its value on the day. Lipocine Inc’s shares saw a change of 36.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.90% in past 5-day. Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) showed a performance of 40.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 5.45 days to cover the short interests.

Lipocine Inc (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lipocine Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.29% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.80% in the current quarter and calculating 35.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -714.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $340k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.02% during past 5 years.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.60% institutions for Lipocine Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LPCN for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.84 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 4.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 74846.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.53 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 74283.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.