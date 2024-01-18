Is Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Expensive At $0.27? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) saw 69.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.08 or 43.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $52.36M. That most recent trading price of CELU’s stock is at a discount of -344.44% from its 52-week high price of $1.20 and is indicating a premium of 40.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 621.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 43.49%, in the last five days CELU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 19.16% to its value on the day. Celularity Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.21% in past 5-day. Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) showed a performance of 44.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.07% institutions for Celularity Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Starr International Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CELU for having 15.28 million shares of worth $4.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 7.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Starr (C.V.) & Company, which was holding about 7.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.02 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.32 million shares of worth $0.61 million or 1.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.