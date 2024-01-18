How To Know If Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Expensive At $52.32.

In last trading session, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw 5.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.32 trading at $0.09 or 0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.96B. That closing price of WDC’s stock is at a discount of -1.7% from its 52-week high price of $53.21 and is indicating a premium of 38.9% from its 52-week low price of $31.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.17%, in the last five days WDC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $52.32 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. Western Digital Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.85% in past 5-day. Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) showed a performance of 2.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.31 million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Western Digital Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.64% while that of industry is 21.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -171.40% in the current quarter and calculating 59.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.99 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.08 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.