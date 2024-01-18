How To Know If Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) Is Expensive At $188.12.

In last trading session, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) saw 3.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $188.12 trading at $0.1 or 0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.95B. That closing price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -7.82% from its 52-week high price of $202.83 and is indicating a premium of 31.66% from its 52-week low price of $128.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days SNOW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $188.12 price level, adding 6.69% to its value on the day. Snowflake Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.46% in past 5-day. Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) showed a performance of -6.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.22 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Snowflake Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 216.00% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.40% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

33 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $758.31 million for the same. And 29 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $803.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.39% during past 5 years.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.