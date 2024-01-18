How To Know If Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Is Expensive At $10.76.

In last trading session, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) saw 5.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.76 trading at -$0.1 or -0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.65B. That closing price of ROIV’s stock is at a discount of -23.05% from its 52-week high price of $13.24 and is indicating a premium of 38.75% from its 52-week low price of $6.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.92%, in the last five days ROIV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/10/24 when the stock touched $10.76 price level, adding 6.68% to its value on the day. Roivant Sciences Ltd’s shares saw a change of -4.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.20% in past 5-day. Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) showed a performance of -3.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.08 million shares which calculate 5.6 days to cover the short interests.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Roivant Sciences Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.68% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.70% in the current quarter and calculating -60.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 112.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.57 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.79% during past 5 years.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.03% institutions for Roivant Sciences Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. QVT Financial LP is the top institutional holder at ROIV for having 112.54 million shares of worth $1.21 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 14.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., which was holding about 73.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $790.15 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.84 million shares of worth $116.68 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.57 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $103.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.