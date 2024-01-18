How To Know If Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Expensive At $139.32.

In last trading session, Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw 6.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $139.32 trading at -$1.8 or -1.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $155.76B. That closing price of QCOM’s stock is at a discount of -5.43% from its 52-week high price of $146.89 and is indicating a premium of 27.17% from its 52-week low price of $101.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.28%, in the last five days QCOM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $139.32 price level, adding 2.34% to its value on the day. Qualcomm, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.41% in past 5-day. Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) showed a performance of -1.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.05 million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Qualcomm, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.66% while that of industry is -3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.5 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.28 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.46%.

QCOM Dividends

Qualcomm, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.48% institutions for Qualcomm, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at QCOM for having 110.72 million shares of worth $15.43 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 85.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.95 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34.75 million shares of worth $4.84 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.74 billion in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.