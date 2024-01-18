How To Know If Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) Is Expensive At $0.96.

In recent trading session, Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.0 or -0.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $215.94M. That most recent trading price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -13.54% from its 52-week high price of $1.09 and is indicating a premium of 52.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 379.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.09%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Galiano Gold Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.01% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) showed a performance of 49.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Galiano Gold Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 46.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 500.00% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 166.70% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.90% during past 5 years.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.16% institutions for Galiano Gold Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ruffer LLP is the top institutional holder at GAU for having 26.38 million shares of worth $15.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sun Valley Gold LLC, which was holding about 22.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.38 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.76 million shares of worth $5.42 million or 3.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.