How To Know If Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) Is Expensive At $45.92.

In recent trading session, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 2.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.92 trading at -$0.58 or -1.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.23B. That most recent trading price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -46.97% from its 52-week high price of $67.49 and is indicating a premium of 21.8% from its 52-week low price of $35.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.25%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $45.92 price level, adding 6.89% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -15.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.79% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of -16.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.87 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Futu Holdings Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.39% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.10% in the current quarter and calculating -29.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $331.59 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $288.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $291.1 million and $257.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.90% while estimating it to be 11.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.57%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.62% institutions for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 4.83 million shares of worth $191.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 4.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $179.64 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $17.85 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.8 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.