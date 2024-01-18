How To Know If Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) Is Expensive At $28.28.

In recent trading session, Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.28 trading at -$0.3 or -1.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $83.84B. That most recent trading price of EQNR’s stock is at a discount of -20.62% from its 52-week high price of $34.11 and is indicating a premium of 14.04% from its 52-week low price of $24.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.06%, in the last five days EQNR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $28.28 price level, adding 7.88% to its value on the day. Equinor ASA ADR’s shares saw a change of -10.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.02% in past 5-day. Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) showed a performance of -8.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.34 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinor ASA ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.16% while that of industry is -17.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -46.14% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.68% institutions for Equinor ASA ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at EQNR for having 108.39 million shares of worth $3.17 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 9.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $287.44 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.94 million shares of worth $150.87 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $92.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.