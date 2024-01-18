How To Know If Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Is Expensive At $278.63.

In last trading session, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw 3.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $278.63 trading at -$8.6 or -2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.84B. That closing price of CAT’s stock is at a discount of -7.38% from its 52-week high price of $299.20 and is indicating a premium of 26.77% from its 52-week low price of $204.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.99%, in the last five days CAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $278.63 price level, adding 5.81% to its value on the day. Caterpillar Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.67% in past 5-day. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) showed a performance of -2.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.21 million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Caterpillar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.77% while that of industry is 38.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.20% in the current quarter and calculating -1.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.12 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $16.6 billion and $15.25 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.10% while estimating it to be 5.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.59% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.66%.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 29 and February 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.43% institutions for Caterpillar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.