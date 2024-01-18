How To Know If Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) Is Expensive At $15.76.

In recent trading session, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.76 trading at $0.45 or 2.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.27B. That most recent trading price of CUK’s stock is at a discount of -13.9% from its 52-week high price of $17.95 and is indicating a premium of 51.46% from its 52-week low price of $7.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.94%, in the last five days CUK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $15.76 price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. Carnival plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -6.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.44% in past 5-day. Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) showed a performance of -7.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.03 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.73 billion for the same.

CUK Dividends

Carnival plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.50% institutions for Carnival plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUK for having 13.69 million shares of worth $232.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 3.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.18 million.

On the other hand, Innovator IBD 50 ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $4.17 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54518.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.