How To Know If Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) Is Expensive At $0.44.

In recent trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.0 or -0.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $191.84M. That most recent trading price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -175.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.21 and is indicating a premium of 6.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 5.38% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.00% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of -8.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.93 million shares which calculate 5.66 days to cover the short interests.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.60% in the current quarter and calculating 86.70% increase in the next quarter.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.96 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.05% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 8.35 million shares of worth $3.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, which was holding about 8.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.5 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.19 million shares of worth $6.66 million or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.92 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.