Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.17?

In recent trading session, Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.17 trading at -$0.23 or -3.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $924.02M. That most recent trading price of MOMO’s stock is at a discount of -80.23% from its 52-week high price of $11.12 and is indicating a discount of -0.97% from its 52-week low price of $6.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.59%, in the last five days MOMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $6.17 price level, adding 7.63% to its value on the day. Hello Group Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -11.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.95% in past 5-day. Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) showed a performance of -13.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.8 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hello Group Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.82% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $408.42 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $420.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $458.37 million and $378.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.90% while estimating it to be 11.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.48% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.47%.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.10% institutions for Hello Group Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MOMO for having 9.87 million shares of worth $94.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 9.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.98 million shares of worth $21.04 million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.93 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $20.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.