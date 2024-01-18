Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) At $13.88: What To Do?

In last trading session, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) saw 4.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.88 trading at $0.57 or 4.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.94B. That closing price of GT’s stock is at a discount of -18.88% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 29.03% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.28%, in the last five days GT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $13.88 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s shares saw a change of -3.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.58% in past 5-day. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) showed a performance of -7.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.58 million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -96.15% while that of industry is 32.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.38% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -91.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.29%.

GT Dividends

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.