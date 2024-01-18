Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) Is Currently -31.24% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) saw 3.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.45 trading at -$0.08 or -1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39B. That closing price of EQX’s stock is at a discount of -31.24% from its 52-week high price of $5.84 and is indicating a premium of 24.04% from its 52-week low price of $3.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.77%, in the last five days EQX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $4.45 price level, adding 7.87% to its value on the day. Equinox Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of -9.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.33% in past 5-day. Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) showed a performance of -8.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.59 million shares which calculate 5.45 days to cover the short interests.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinox Gold Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 106.67% while that of industry is 6.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $317.04 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.87% during past 5 years.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.