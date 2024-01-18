Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) At $9.69: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.69 trading at -$0.1 or -1.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.57B. That most recent trading price of ESRT’s stock is at a discount of -5.78% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 44.38% from its 52-week low price of $5.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.07%, in the last five days ESRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $9.69 price level, adding 5.46% to its value on the day. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.05% in past 5-day. Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) showed a performance of 0.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.28 million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Empire State Realty Trust Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.33% while that of industry is -6.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $181.27 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $165.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $160.33 million and $164.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.10% while estimating it to be 0.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.86% during past 5 years.

ESRT Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.21% institutions for Empire State Realty Trust Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ESRT for having 19.47 million shares of worth $145.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.07 million.

On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.11 million shares of worth $45.78 million or 3.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.74 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $51.41 million in the company or a holder of 3.59% of company’s stock.