DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) Stock Jumped 7.07% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.38 trading at $1.0 or 2.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.69B. That most recent trading price of DV’s stock is at a discount of -7.95% from its 52-week high price of $42.51 and is indicating a premium of 42.23% from its 52-week low price of $22.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.61%, in the last five days DV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $39.38 price level, adding 1.4% to its value on the day. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.12% in past 5-day. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) showed a performance of 10.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.47 million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.00% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $171.88 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $148.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $133.64 million and $122.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.60% while estimating it to be 21.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 87.97% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 157.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.04% institutions for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. is the top institutional holder at DV for having 40.67 million shares of worth $1.6 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 23.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $808.85 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.41 million shares of worth $329.77 million or 4.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $154.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.