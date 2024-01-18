Does XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) Look Expensive At $25.47? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) saw 3.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.47 trading at -$0.03 or -0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.96B. That closing price of XP’s stock is at a discount of -8.79% from its 52-week high price of $27.71 and is indicating a premium of 59.56% from its 52-week low price of $10.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days XP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $25.47 price level, adding 2.71% to its value on the day. XP Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) showed a performance of 0.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.1 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XP Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.32% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.40% in the current quarter and calculating 40.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $853.68 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $849.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $646.82 million and $654.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.00% while estimating it to be 29.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.65% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.70%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.79% institutions for XP Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at XP for having 34.41 million shares of worth $807.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., which was holding about 29.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $694.83 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20.38 million shares of worth $478.05 million or 4.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.67 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $261.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.