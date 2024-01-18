Does Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) Look Expensive At $47.18? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.18 trading at -$0.54 or -1.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $117.90B. That most recent trading price of UL’s stock is at a discount of -18.67% from its 52-week high price of $55.99 and is indicating a premium of 2.16% from its 52-week low price of $46.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.13%, in the last five days UL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $47.18 price level, adding 4.55% to its value on the day. Unilever plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -2.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.48% in past 5-day. Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) showed a performance of -0.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Unilever plc ADR (UL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Unilever plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.54% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.28% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.20%.

UL Dividends

Unilever plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.57% institutions for Unilever plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at UL for having 34.44 million shares of worth $1.8 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $987.44 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.16 million shares of worth $634.03 million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $405.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.