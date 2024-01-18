Does Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Look Expensive At $125.31? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $125.31 trading at $2.89 or 2.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.11B. That most recent trading price of RCL’s stock is at a discount of -4.52% from its 52-week high price of $130.97 and is indicating a premium of 52.62% from its 52-week low price of $59.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.36%, in the last five days RCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $125.31 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. Royal Caribbean Group’s shares saw a change of -3.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.38% in past 5-day. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) showed a performance of 2.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.85 million shares which calculate 6.32 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Royal Caribbean Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 187.87% while that of industry is 25.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 05 and February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.43% institutions for Royal Caribbean Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at RCL for having 29.67 million shares of worth $3.08 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 28.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.93 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20.44 million shares of worth $2.12 billion or 7.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.62 billion in the company or a holder of 6.84% of company’s stock.