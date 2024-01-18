Does Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) Look Expensive At $330.06? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) saw 3.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $330.06 trading at -$1.99 or -0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $104.07B. That closing price of PANW’s stock is at a discount of -0.98% from its 52-week high price of $333.30 and is indicating a premium of 58.46% from its 52-week low price of $137.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.60%, in the last five days PANW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $330.06 price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.87% in past 5-day. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) showed a performance of 9.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.09 million shares which calculate 3.55 days to cover the short interests.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palo Alto Networks Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.65% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.80% in the current quarter and calculating 17.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

36 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.97 billion for the same. And 36 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.04 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.50%.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.81% institutions for Palo Alto Networks Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PANW for having 26.51 million shares of worth $8.75 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 27.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 23.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.77 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.52 million shares of worth $3.14 billion or 9.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.43 billion in the company or a holder of 7.55% of company’s stock.