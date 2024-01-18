Does Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Look Expensive At $4.45? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.45 trading at -$0.04 or -0.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $929.16M. That most recent trading price of NAT’s stock is at a discount of -8.54% from its 52-week high price of $4.83 and is indicating a premium of 36.18% from its 52-week low price of $2.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.89%, in the last five days NAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $4.45 price level, adding 4.09% to its value on the day. Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s shares saw a change of 5.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.14% in past 5-day. Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) showed a performance of 7.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.48 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nordic American Tankers Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 657.14% while that of industry is -9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.50% in the current quarter and calculating -36.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.65 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $71.1 million and $87.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.00% while estimating it to be -11.10% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 764.05% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.18% institutions for Nordic American Tankers Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NAT for having 12.25 million shares of worth $44.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 8.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.8 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.67 million shares of worth $18.24 million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.18 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12.44 million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.