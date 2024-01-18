Does Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Look Expensive At $16.88? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw 3.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.88 trading at -$1.11 or -6.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.65B. That closing price of NEOG’s stock is at a discount of -42.71% from its 52-week high price of $24.09 and is indicating a premium of 14.45% from its 52-week low price of $14.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.17%, in the last five days NEOG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $16.88 price level, adding 9.97% to its value on the day. Neogen Corp.’s shares saw a change of -16.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.15% in past 5-day. Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) showed a performance of -13.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.48 million shares which calculate 10.06 days to cover the short interests.

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neogen Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.79% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 166.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.69% institutions for Neogen Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NEOG for having 25.04 million shares of worth $544.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 18.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $280.25 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.15 million shares of worth $114.1 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $109.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.