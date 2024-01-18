Does Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Look Expensive At $12.90? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.90 trading at $0.1 or 0.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.93B. That most recent trading price of DB’s stock is at a discount of -8.68% from its 52-week high price of $14.02 and is indicating a premium of 31.4% from its 52-week low price of $8.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.82%, in the last five days DB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $12.90 price level, adding 5.49% to its value on the day. Deutsche Bank AG’s shares saw a change of -4.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.62% in past 5-day. Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) showed a performance of -1.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.82 million shares which calculate 4.39 days to cover the short interests.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Deutsche Bank AG is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.10% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.36 billion for the same.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.34%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.81% institutions for Deutsche Bank AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at DB for having 76.41 million shares of worth $804.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, which was holding about 67.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $709.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 26.94 million shares of worth $299.87 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $168.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.