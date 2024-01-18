Does Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) Look Expensive At $4.55? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.55 trading at $0.31 or 7.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.50M. That most recent trading price of ATAK’s stock is at a discount of -205.49% from its 52-week high price of $13.90 and is indicating a premium of 33.41% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 180.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.31%, in the last five days ATAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $4.55 price level, adding 12.16% to its value on the day. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp’s shares saw a change of 1.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.06% in past 5-day. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) showed a performance of -40.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46480.0 shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

ATAK Dividends

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.89% institutions for Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at ATAK for having 0.69 million shares of worth $7.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.85 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $2.12 million or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 72474.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.