Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $24.59?

In last trading session, Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) saw 7.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.59 trading at -$0.23 or -0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.50B. That closing price of CTRA’s stock is at a discount of -21.55% from its 52-week high price of $29.89 and is indicating a premium of 9.52% from its 52-week low price of $22.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days CTRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $24.59 price level, adding 5.06% to its value on the day. Coterra Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.50% in past 5-day. Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) showed a performance of -3.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.85 million shares which calculate 2.84 days to cover the short interests.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coterra Energy Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.24% while that of industry is -31.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 87.35% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.83%.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.57% institutions for Coterra Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CTRA for having 88.03 million shares of worth $2.23 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 66.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.69 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.5 million shares of worth $569.24 million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.62 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $581.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.