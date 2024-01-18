Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) At $0.77: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.0 or 0.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $122.38M. That most recent trading price of CTXR’s stock is at a discount of -122.08% from its 52-week high price of $1.71 and is indicating a premium of 22.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 562.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.60%, in the last five days CTXR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.19% in past 5-day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) showed a performance of -3.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.62 million shares which calculate 26.79 days to cover the short interests.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 179.17% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 360.00% in the current quarter and calculating 471.40% increase in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.29 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.21% during past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.